Ahead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative

The Free Press Journal, Mumbai, India's only newspaper with a dedicated focus on education, is set to launch a special initiative on September 5th, 2024. This activity, designed to honor and celebrate teachers, is the first of its kind in India and offers a unique opportunity for school principals to nominate their best teacher for 2024.

Teacher’s Day, celebrated every year on September 5th, is a day dedicated to recognising the immense contributions of teachers in shaping young minds. Teachers play a crucial role in guiding, mentoring, and inspiring students, helping them pave the way for a brighter future. With this in mind, The Free Press Journal decided that no day would be more fitting to launch this initiative than Teacher’s Day.

This initiative stands out because it offers a platform for principals to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of their teachers in a simple yet meaningful way. Unlike other awards or recognitions, this initiative does not require long explanations or justifications. Principals simply need to nominate the teacher they believe deserves the title of "Best Teacher 2024."

On September 5th, 2024, a special edition of The Free Press Journal will feature the names and photographs of all nominated teachers, serving as a tribute to those who excel in their profession.

This initiative gives principals a chance to showcase the incredible talent within their schools and participate in a nomination that aims to elevate the status of education in India. By nominating their best teacher, Principals will honour their contributions and join The Free Press Journal in its mission to advance the country's educational landscape.

