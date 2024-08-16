 Ahead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAhead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative

Ahead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative

This activity, designed to honor and celebrate teachers, is the first of its kind in India and offers a unique opportunity for school principals to nominate their best teacher for 2024.

Yakita SomaniUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Nominate the best teacher from your school | FPJ

The Free Press Journal, Mumbai, India's only newspaper with a dedicated focus on education, is set to launch a special initiative on September 5th, 2024. This activity, designed to honor and celebrate teachers, is the first of its kind in India and offers a unique opportunity for school principals to nominate their best teacher for 2024.

Teacher’s Day, celebrated every year on September 5th, is a day dedicated to recognising the immense contributions of teachers in shaping young minds. Teachers play a crucial role in guiding, mentoring, and inspiring students, helping them pave the way for a brighter future. With this in mind, The Free Press Journal decided that no day would be more fitting to launch this initiative than Teacher’s Day.

FPJ Shorts
Ahead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative
Ahead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Wins Four National Film Awards 2024
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Wins Four National Film Awards 2024
Why Should Delhi Metro Have All The Fun? This Dance Video From Kolkata Metro Is Taking Internet By Storm
Why Should Delhi Metro Have All The Fun? This Dance Video From Kolkata Metro Is Taking Internet By Storm
What Is Rape Culture? Everything You Need To Know
What Is Rape Culture? Everything You Need To Know

Click here to nominate the best teacher from your school

This initiative stands out because it offers a platform for principals to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of their teachers in a simple yet meaningful way. Unlike other awards or recognitions, this initiative does not require long explanations or justifications. Principals simply need to nominate the teacher they believe deserves the title of "Best Teacher 2024."

On September 5th, 2024, a special edition of The Free Press Journal will feature the names and photographs of all nominated teachers, serving as a tribute to those who excel in their profession.

This initiative gives principals a chance to showcase the incredible talent within their schools and participate in a nomination that aims to elevate the status of education in India. By nominating their best teacher, Principals will honour their contributions and join The Free Press Journal in its mission to advance the country's educational landscape.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the unsung heroes of education! Join us in making Teacher’s Day truly special, nominate your best teacher by scanning the QR code.

Scan the QR code

Scan the QR code |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative

Ahead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative

UK Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2024 Declared; Check Details Here

UK Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2024 Declared; Check Details Here

Kolkata Hospital Horror: 19 Arrested For Vandalism At Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata Hospital Horror: 19 Arrested For Vandalism At Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital

JSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT For 455 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Selection...

JSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT For 455 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Selection...

DU UG CSAS 2024 First Allocation List To Be Released Today: Steps To Check The List

DU UG CSAS 2024 First Allocation List To Be Released Today: Steps To Check The List