After launching Centre for Partition studies, DU to drop Pakistani poet who wrote 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' for 'breaking India'

Muhammad Iqbal's chapter has ben removed from the Political Science syllabus of DU |

New Delhi: The Delhi University academic council, on Friday, came together to pass a resolution to drop a chapter on Pakistani poet Muhammad Iqbal from the political science syllabus.

Iqbal, who is known for writing the famous song 'Saare Jahan Se Achha', has been banned by DU as 'those who laid the foundation to break India should not be in the syllabus,' according to DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

According to a report by the PTI, DU's academic council decided on removing the chapter titled 'Modern Indian Political Thought', which is part of the BA sixth semester paper. The DU executive council will now take a final call on the same.

"Iqbal was the first to raise the idea of partition of India and the establishment of Pakistan. Instead of teaching such people, we should study our national heroes. Those who laid the foundation to break India should not be in the syllabus," stated Singh, as per a DU statement issued after a 15-hour-long meeting that began at 10:30 am on Friday.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), meanwhile, welcomed the development.

Releasing a statement hailing the decision, ABVP called Iqbal a 'fanatic theological scholar who is as responsible for India's partition as Mohammad Ali Jinnah is.

"Delhi University academic council decided to scrap fanatic theological scholar Mohd Iqbal from DU's political science syllabus. It was previously included in BA's sixth-semester paper titled 'Modern Indian political thought," said the ABVP in a statement.

The DU Academic Council also went onto pass resolutions to form the Central for Tribal Studies, Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), and Centre for Independence and Partition Studies despite dissent from members.

As per reports, the Centre for Independence and Partition Studies will work on unknown heroes and events of the freedom movement, which have not yet found a place in history.

(With inputs from PTI)