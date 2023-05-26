DU requests that UGC approve 3,000 more positions in order to preserve student-teacher ratio

University Grants Commission (UGC) | PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to allocate more than 3,000 additional teaching and non-teaching posts in 46 colleges to maintain the student-faculty ratio, officials said on Friday.

The student-teacher ratio has been impacted due to the implementation of the 10 per cent reservation for the EWS category in admissions, they said. The varsity has also requested the Delhi government's Department of Higher Education to sanction hundreds of teaching and non-teaching posts across 12 colleges funded by the government, a senior varsity official told PTI.

Letters were sent to the UGC and the Delhi government on Thursday listing the colleges that need more teaching and non-teaching staff to maintain the student-teacher ratio, a senior official said. The university has also demanded grants from the state and the UGC in this regard. The principals prepared their universities' proposal based on the ratio of teaching staff to students appropriate for the number of additional teaching positions.

In a letter to the UGC, DU cited 46 colleges, including Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Hans Raj College and Miranda House, as demanding additional teaching and non-teaching posts. A copy of the letter is attached to PTI. The list includes the need for 3,035 teaching and non-teaching positions in 46 colleges.