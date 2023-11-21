After ‘Bharat’, NCERT Suggests Inclusion Of Ramayana And Mahabharata In School Textbooks

Representative image

In a major move, a high-level panel from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has suggested the inclusion of topics like Ramayana and Mahabharata in schools as part of India's "classical period" history curriculum.

As reported by ANI, this proposal is part of the Social Science Committee's efforts to revise the social sciences curriculum for schools.

The committee, chaired by Prof C I Issac, has also suggested incorporating the Indian knowledge system, Vedas, and Ayurveda into textbooks.

Among the proposed changes, Prof C I Issac, while talking to ANI about the recommended changes, said, “The panel has made recommendations for the classification of history into four periods: the classical period, the mediaeval period, the British era, and modern India. Till now, there have been only three classifications of Indian history- ancient, Medieval and modern India."

These proposals also recommends dedicating space in textbooks to various dynasties that have shaped India's history, ensuring a more inclusive historical narrative. However, the recommendations are pending the final approval of the NCERT.

Another noteworthy proposal by the panel advocates for the inscription of the constitution's preamble on the walls of all classrooms in vernacular languages. Moreover, the committee has recommended allocating more space in educational materials to highlight national heroes like Subhash Chandra Bose to instill a sense of national pride and confidence among students.

However, the NCERT, responding to media reports, stated, “It is too premature to comment on the news being flashed in the media on the concerned issue.” The syllabus development process is still underway, according to the NCERT.

These recommendations aim to bring a more comprehensive and culturally rooted perspective to the history curriculum in Indian schools. The proposed changes await the final approval from the NCERT, as per the officials.

With inputs of ANI