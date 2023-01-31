Afghanistan: 'Students have lost their motivation,' Afghan women urge Taliban to allow university exams

The Taliban has banned female students from sitting in university entrance exams which are scheduled to take place next month. | Representational image

Kabul: Afghan girls who graduated from high school have criticised the Taliban's decision to suspend the enrolment of female students for the next university entrance examination.

The Afghan girls have urged Taliban to allow women to continue their education. Diana, a student, said that they should be allowed to study in classes to prepare for the university entrance exam, according to TOLO News report.

Another student named Tahmina said that Taliban does not allow them to appear in examination. Tahmina expressed concern over the situation of female students as Taliban does not permit them to study in the courses.

Read Also Taliban bans Afghan women from university entrance exam

"They should allow us to study in our classes to prepare for the university entrance exam, and then to take the examination, then to go the universities and study to build our country," TOLO News quoted Diana as saying.

Hassibullah Malyar, head of a private education center, said that the students have lost their motivation as they have suffered for one year and now face an uncertain future. The decision of the Taliban to suspend the enrolment of female students for the next university entrance examination comes after they announced a ban on females from attending universities.

"The students have lost their motivation because they suffered for one year and now face an uncertain future," TOLO News quoted Hassibullah Malyar as saying.

The Taliban has banned female students from sitting in university entrance exams which are scheduled to take place next month, TOLO News reported. The Taliban has sent a notice to the universities which states that the girls cannot apply for the exams until further notice.

Taliban have banned girls from registering for the 1402 (solar year) university entrance exam. According to the news report, the Taliban's decision comes after the de-facto authorities prohibited women from working in non-governmental organisations, which sparked outrage on both the national and international levels.

Read Also International day of education 2023 dedicated To Afghan girls, women

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)