AFCAT 2 Result 2025: Indian Air Force Expected To Announce By End Of September At afcat.cdac.in; Here’s How To Check

Indian Air Force AFCAT 2 | Official Website

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: The AFCAT 2 results for the exam that was administered on August 23, 24, and 25 will be released shortly by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The AFCAT 2 result link is available online at afcat.cdac.in for candidates who took the test. They can use their email address, password, and captcha code to log in and view the AFCAT result 2025 online.

According to previous years patterns, the AFCAT 2025 results are typically revealed 40–50 days following the exam's administration. Given that AFCAT was conducted on August 23, 24, and 25, the results should be available by the final week of September 2025.

As of right now, there hasn't been any official word on when the AFCAT 2 results will be released.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: Steps to download the result

Only the official website allows candidates to view their AFCAT 2 results online. To learn how to download the AFCAT 2 result 2025, they can follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to afcat.cdac.in, the IAF's official website.

Step 2: Locate the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 by scrolling through the homepage.

Step 3: The screen will display the IAF AFCAT login page.

Step 4: Type in your password, email address, and captcha code.

Step 5: The screen will display the AFCAT result PDF.

Step 6: Download the AFCAT results and obtain a hardcopy of them.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: What's next?

AFSB Interview Call: Candidates who clear the exam will be invited to the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview.

Phase I – Screening Test: Includes intelligence and aptitude assessments to shortlist candidates for the next stage.

Phase II – Group & Psychological Tests: Covers group discussions, group tasks, psychological assessments, and a personal interview.

Medical Examination: Shortlisted candidates undergo a thorough medical test to check fitness.

Final Merit List: Based on performance in written exam, AFSB interview, and medical fitness, the final list of selected candidates will be published.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025:

Every two years, AFCAT is held to recruit officers for the Indian Air Force's flying, ground duty (technical), and ground duty (non-technical) branches. Please visit the official website to learn more about the AFCAT 2025 Results.