Admissions to DU: Many colleges release third cut-off list

On Saturday, various Delhi University institutions issued their third cut-off list, with the minimum grades for admission in undergraduate programmes dropping by 0.25 to 1.5 per cent

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College issued its third cut-off list, lowering the necessary grades for B.Sc (Honours) Computer Science by 1.5 per cent.

The cut-off for the first list course was set at 100%, however, no applications were received for the first list course. In the second list, the cut-off for the course was decreased to 98.5 per cent, and in the third list, it was reduced to 97 per cent. After the initial list, admissions in the SC, ST, PwD, and EWS categories were closed.

For B.Sc (Honours) Botany and B.Sc (Honours) Chemistry, the cut-offs are 93.33 per cent and 96.33 per cent, respectively. Female students will get a one per cent relaxation in the asking marks for all courses.

Later in the day, Delhi University released the third cut-off list. Additionally, Aryabhatta College issued its third cut-off list, with a drop of 0.25 to 1.5 per cent. The college had kept the highest cut-off for BA (Honours) Psychology among all the courses at 98.5 per cent in the first list which came down to 98.25 per cent in the second list.

The cut-offs for BA (Honours) Hindi decreased by 1 per cent to 84 per cent

The cut-off for BA (Honours) English came down to 94.75 per cent from 95.5 per cent while the cut-off for B.Com (Honours) came down to 97 per cent in the third list from 97.5 per cent.

The following courses were discontinued following the first list: BA (Honours) Political Science, B. Com Program, and BA Program combining History and Political Science. However, the B.Com programme has been restored in the third list with a cut-off of 96.75 per cent, a 0.25 per cent decrease from the first list.

Following the second list, the following courses have filled up in the unreserved category: BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History, B.Sc(Honours) Mathematics, and B.Sc(Honours) Computer Science. The cut-off for Hindi (Honours) has been pegged at 64 per cent in the third list at Jesus and Mary College (JMC), a decline of four per cent from the second list. The other courses that are open at JMC are BVoc Retail Management and IT and BVoc Healthcare Management. The college has filled up the seats in other courses.

Admissions had closed for Economics (Honours), History (Honours), B. Com (Honours), Hindi (Honours), and B.Sc (Honours) Computer Science at the College of Vocational Studies in the first list. Only BA (Honours) English is open with the college seeking 96-96.25 per cent for admission. The cut-off in the second list for English (Honours) was 96.25 per cent with the college asking for marks less than 96.25 per cent in the third list. Over 48,000 students have secured admission to the university, which has 70,000 undergraduate seats.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:10 PM IST