Preparation tips for CA exam 2021: Choose notes wisely, know when to stop studying

It is no rocket science that Charted Accountancy is one of the most strenuous exams to crack. Preparing for such an exam is very challenging. CA candidates are rigorously studying 10 - 12 hours a day for the upcoming CA examination in the month of December. The CA exams are conducted by the Institute of Charted Accountants India (ICAI). CA consists of three levels, Foundation, Intermediate (IPCC), and Final, all the three divided into two groups.

FPJ spoke to a few students and already turned CAs for some preparation strategies for the December attempt.

Preparation tips to crack CA exam:

1. Chose your notes wisely

There is a lot of study material available which generally tends to become confusing. To limit this confusion CA Chintan Shah who qualified CA Final in July 2021 has the best tip. “Refer any study material, the publication doesn’t matter but whatever you prefer, make sure you refer that only. Do not look for extra notes or new material. Stick to the one you have started with. I preferred ICAI study material and stuck to it till the end,” says Chintan.

2. Trust your instinct

“Every student has a different studying pattern and different grasping power. My suggestion is, stop asking people about their study methods and create your own. If you start measuring your capabilities with others, you’re likely to panic which will drastically affect your studies,” says CA final year candidate, Sumegh Kelkar of Sangli.

3. Know when to start revision and how to revise

One should keep track of time and should know when to stop studying and when to start revising. CA IPCC student Kesha Shah of Vapi says, “Everyone studies at their own pace so I cannot say there would be an ideal time to start with revision, but I would suggest that at least one month of time is to be given for revision. I start my revision two months prior.”

Solving the mock test is significant to crack any of the three CA exams. According to Sumegh Kelkar, solving new and questions of difficulty level increases your confidence and assures good marks. Repetitive solving of the same questions should be avoided, said Sumegh.

4. Things you should not do while preparation

Everybody advises you on what to prepare and how to prepare. But nobody will really talk about what not to do and knowing that is vital. CA IPCC student Krishna Mantri of Aurangabad says, “Even a day’s break can put you in jeopardy. As a student, we all tend to get exhausted but for seeking peace of mind, one can take a break of a few minutes or an hour. But taking breaks for the whole day is something one should not do.”

5. Know when to stop studying at all

CA Chintan Shah suggests that one should leave studies completely at least 15 days prior to the exam to have mental peace. “If you keep studying and revising till the 11th hour then your stress level would rise. When you study in a state of panic you will forget whatever you have prepared earlier. So, it is advisable to leave studying altogether at least 15 days prior to the exam,” says Chintan Shah.

Studying for 10 to 12 hours a day is exhausting and definitely affects mental peace. Balancing the state of mind is equally important for both, attempting the CA exam as well as staying mentally healthy. Keeping oneself physically fit is crucial as well. CA Charmi Momaya, professor at Edu Learn institute says, “To keep yourself physically and mentally fit, eat healthy, sleep on time and follow your hobbies. Because of stretched studying hours, students don’t really get time to do some extracurricular activities which is why following hobbies can be a way to keep oneself away from stress. Meeting and hanging out with non-CA friends once in a while can help, because if you meet people who are pursuing CA, you’ll end up discussing about studies and bag some more stress.”

