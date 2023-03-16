Admissions begin at Mumbai's Vijaybhoomi University for NEP-aligned programmes

Mumbai: Vijaybhoomi university has recently announced that they are open for admissions for its upcoming batches for all its programs. Based in Karjat, the university is open for admissions for all its thirteen courses under its many schools, BE in Software Engineering, BBA LLB, B. Des (Communication Design), B.Mus (Hons.) Music Production, B.Mus (Hons) Contemporary Performance, BTech in Sound Engineering, B.Mus(Hons.) Music Production and Performance, International BBA, International MBA, Integrated International Masters, Integrated BBA MBA, B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering and B.Tech in AI.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Mr. Sanjay Padode, President, Vijaybhoomi University added, “Very recently, we had organized the convocation of our second NEP batch and it was exhilarating to witness the young minds sprouting into the young managers ready to embark on their professional journey. With the same enthusiasm, we invite students for our new batches. The university believes that anything is possible if the right talent meets the right people and together they take the right direction.”

