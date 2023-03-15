Mumbai: EU Chambers of Commerce India to host Education Summit on March 17

European Union Chamber of Commerce in India will be organising its second EU India Education Summit in Mumbai. | UnSplash

Mumbai: The Council of European Union (EU) Chamber of Commerce in India under the aegis of the Education Committee is set to organise its 2nd EU India Education Summit on Friday, March 17 at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

Understanding the changing landscape of transnational partnerships for higher education & skills and building an inclusive educational ecosystem for global challenges through EU-India stakeholders will be one of the major aims of the summit, which would be having the presence of dignitaries in the field of education, diplomacy, business, and more.

The summit will have the presence of Maharashtra’s Cabinet Minister for School Education, Shri Deepak Kesarkar as the Chief Guest with Council Director Dr. Renu Shome, Education Committee Chairman Prof. Dr. Uday Salunkhe, Director of Overseas Education Consultancy Services, Prof. T. M Sathyanarayanan, Former Mumbai University VC Prof. Suhas Pednekar, attending the inaugural session.

The sessions, which will be conducted in two parts, would see participation from various university officials and diplomats alike. Consul Generals of Hungary, Sweden, and Finland will be representing their countries at the summit along with counsellors and officers from Spain and Netherlands.

With foreign universities eyeing India amid the growth in Indian students going abroad, representatives from institutions based in countries such as Sweden, France, and Denmark will discuss the solutions to global challenges for an educational ecosystem.

More than 100-110 distinguished guests are expected to attend the summit in Mumbai.