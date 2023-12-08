Aditya Birla World Academy Unveils Its First Robotics Laboratory, 'Binary Bolts' | ABWA

The cutting edge technology is slowly grappling the modern world in its claws and for the reasons that have proven to be beneficial to us. Thus, in this modern age it is important for everyone to be well versed with it and there's no better place to start than a school, where young leaders can cultivate the knowledge of this technology right from the start.

Binary Bolts - Robotics Laboratory

Aditya Birla World Academy, Mumbai has launched its state-of-the-art Robotics laboratory - 'Binary Bolts', which might as well prove to be the future of education. The laboratory marks a paradigm shift in transformative learning experiences with a strong emphasis on technology and innovation.

It aims to provide the students with hands-on experience and access to leading edge technology. Additionally, it is also equipped with the latest robotics tools and resources which are strategically designed to spark students' creativity, foster critical thinking, and enhance problem-solving skills.

The lab is also open to use by all Mumbai school students, according to the press release. This will also allow for a shared platform for educators and students to felicitate exchange of ideas.

"The ABWA Robotics Lab embodies our commitment to providing a dynamic and innovative learning environment, reflecting our dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the rapidly evolving landscape of the 21st century," said Radhika Sinha, principal of Aditya Birla World Academy.

The first Robotic Competition that was held at the inauguration ceremony reinforced the belief of increasing rigor in science and technology today.

Rocket Didi - outreach programme



Binary Bolts has also launched the outreach program "Rocket Didi," encouraging female students to actively participate in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics). This initiative aims to underscore the capabilities of female students in pursuing successful careers in technology and robotics, contributing to the development of strong women leadership across industry sectors.