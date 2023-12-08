FPJ Recognises City's Best Schools

FPJ Mumbai School Survey Awards 2023 | FPJ

Mumbai: On Thursday, the city's education leaders gathered at Four Seasons Hotel in Worli to celebrate their amazing achievements as part of the second edition of The Free Press Journal (FPJ) Mumbai Schools Survey.

The event saw 96 outstanding schools in the city from various parts of the city awarded for excelling in various domains such as learning and curriculum, sports education and extracurricular activities, tech-savvy teaching, inclusive classrooms and future readiness and upskilling. The schools were selected following a comprehensive assessment by a jury of renowned personalities from education sector.

Going beyond the tired clichés like rankings, The FPJ Schools Survey 2023 is a flagship initiative by the paper that seeks to authentically evaluate and recognise the best performing educational institutes. The list not only helps the parents make a more informed choice about educating their children but also provides motivation to teachers and principals to keep improving themselves.

Speaking at the event, FPJ Director Abhishek Karnani said, "Our aim is to enhance our connection with readers by offering more than just information. We strive to provide context, a broader perspective, and a clearer understanding of the subject matter... We are exerting our utmost efforts to create a beneficial influence on society. We are willing and able to assist in this endeavour.

FPJ Consulting Editor Lajwanti D'Souza, who also addressed the gathering, said, "We are the one and only newspaper that always goes the extra mile to stir up some healthy competition in schools and universities. We wholeheartedly believe that tackling obstacles is the bread and butter for young intellectuals to make strides."

Around 200 schools from various parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) participated in the survey, which involved an extensive form with subjective and objective questions. The schools were also required to submit qualitative and quantitative data, documents and visuals to nominate for the awards. The winners were picked after a thorough analysis by the jury members.