Aditya Birla World Academy and BITS Pilani Host Successful 10th Edition of Infinity 2024 Math Championship

File photo

Mumbai: Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), in collaboration with BITS Pilani, proudly announced the successful conclusion of the 10th edition of Infinity 2024, known as the 'Ultimate Math Championship.' The three-day event unfolded on the 11th, 12th, and 13th of January 2024 at the NSCI, Worli, Mumbai.

Infinity 2024 brought together mathematical prodigies from Grades 9 to 12, fostering an environment where students showcased their mathematical prowess and unleashed their creativity.

The 'Infinity Champions of the Year' category for Seniors and Advanced competition saw the International School Bangalore and Aditya Birla World Academy emerge as the victors, claiming the prestigious title.

The coveted 'Mathematician of the Year 2024' title was bestowed upon Arjun Narasimhan from The Sri Ram School, Moulsari, Gurgaon; Mohammed Jumael Uddin, DPS STS Dhaka; and Suhaan Mobhani of Aditya Birla World Academy, all hailing from the Advanced Category. Sruti Das, The Future Foundation School, Kolkata; Taksh Gagan Kothari, Bombay Scottish School, Mahim; and Shresht Siddharth Bhat of Pathways School Noida were recognized as winners from the Senior Category.

Infinity 2024, an annual event organized in collaboration with BITS Pilani, is open to students from various education boards, the competition aims to hone analytical and critical-thinking skills, proving valuable not only in mathematics but across diverse academic disciplines.

The finals of Infinity 2024 showcased unique competitions, including the World Mathematics Team Championship, the American Region Math League, and the Invitational Young Mathematicians Convention. These challenges provided students with a platform to apply their mathematical acumen to real-world scenarios.

Dr. James Tanton, a distinguished mathematician with a PhD from Princeton University, graced the event as the Chief Guest and Judge. Reflecting on the significance of embracing mathematics, he remarked, “Embracing the beauty of mathematics, for its logical use in life, lies at the heart of this phenomenal event. Mathematics empowers young minds to discover the unique patterns that shape the very fabric of our universe."

Dr. Tanton added, "Infinity 2024 inspires young minds to explore mathematics from an early age, spurring a lifelong journey of curiosity and problem-solving. It endeavors to unlock the boundless possibilities within mathematics careers - for every equation holds not just a solution, but a gateway to innovation, problem-solving, and shaping a world where numerical fluency becomes a pathway to unparalleled opportunities."