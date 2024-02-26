Adani University Signs MoU With VJoist Innovation Park For Revolutionary Education Transformation

IANS Image

Hyderabad: Adani University, one of India’s most prestigious academic institutions and a part of India’s biggest business conglomerate, the Adani Group, has signed an MoU with VJoist Innovation Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Hyderabad-based Variman Global Enterprises and Joist Innovation Park, Greece.

This initiative is set to bring in revolutionary transformation in the academic arena of India.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Ravi P Singh, Provost of Adani University, and Dr. Tasos Vasiliadis, representing VJoist Innovation Park.

According to a statement, this MoU facilitates Adani Group and VJoist Innovation Park to work together and model the Indian education system on the lines of the European educational system.

"Adani University has been striving for big and positive changes in the field of education for a long time, this MoU enables us to move forward. Our resolve to make education accessible to all will be fulfilled with the help of the world-renowned IT company like VJoist Innovation Park. This understanding facilitates to connect education more strongly with technology," said Prof. Singh.

Read Also Somaiya Vidyavihar Hosts AIU National Inter-University Squash Tournament

The collaboration between VJoist and Adani University helps create an ecosystem that embraces multicultural perspectives and prepares the young generation to seize opportunities and shape a better future, said Dr Vasiliadis.

"The model we built for the Indian educational system, borrowing the best practices from the European education system, will enhance the skills of Indian children and enable them to seamlessly connect with technology," said D Sirish, Head of VJoist Innovation Park.