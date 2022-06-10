AAP govt will build a state-of-the-art school in Ballimaran: Minister Imran Hussain | IStock images

New Delhi: Imran Hussain, the Delhi Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, announced on Thursday that the AAP government would build a state-of-the-art school in his Ballimaran assembly constituency.



According to an official statement, Hussain asked officials of the Education Department to expedite efforts towards providing world-class education facilities to the children of Ballimaran.



He asked them to check the feasibility of establishing a Delhi government school on a vacant land opposite the Idgah in Ballimaran.



He also directed the officials to expedite the construction of 60 additional classrooms at Zeenat Mahal School in his constituency.



"The minister exhorted the authorities concerned to expedite efforts towards converting the classrooms into smart classrooms, providing modern sports facilities, multi-purpose halls and other necessary infrastructure...to strengthen the education delivery system in the constituency, the statement said.



The meeting was also attended by officers of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and the Public Works Department.



During the meeting, the officials of the Education Department informed the minister that a proposal to start a second shift has been approved in three schools -- Chasma Building School, Zeenat Mahal and Idgah School.



The step was taken keeping in view the educational needs of the residents of the locality.



The minister directed the Regional Director (Education) to install smart boards in classrooms, the statement said.

