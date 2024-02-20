AAI Announces 490 Job Openings For Junior Executives Across India At www.aai.aero |

The AAI has revealed that there are 490 job openings for Junior Executives in different branches across India. Those interested can submit their applications through the official website www.aai.aero.

The application process is set to commence on April 2 and must be submitted by May 1.

To be eligible, applicants need to have taken the GATE-2024 exam in the relevant subjects and hold an engineering degree or MCA.

Junior Executive positions are available in the following fields: Architecture (3 openings), Civil Engineering (90 openings), Electrical Engineering (106 openings), Electronics (278 openings), and Information Technology (13 openings).

In terms of age eligibility, candidates must not exceed 27 years old. However, there is a five-year relaxation for SC/ST candidates and a three-year relaxation for OBC (Non-creamy layer) candidates.

The fee for the application is ₹300, but candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories, apprentices with one year of training at AAI, and female candidates are not required to pay the fee.

Firstly, access the official website by clicking on the official link. Then, navigate to the registration link for the relevant vacancy. Proceed to register and log in, provide the required information, pay the fees, and finally, print out the form.