 AAI Announces 490 Job Openings For Junior Executives Across India At www.aai.aero
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAAI Announces 490 Job Openings For Junior Executives Across India At www.aai.aero

AAI Announces 490 Job Openings For Junior Executives Across India At www.aai.aero

The application process is set to commence on April 2 and must be submitted by May 1.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
AAI Announces 490 Job Openings For Junior Executives Across India At www.aai.aero |

The AAI has revealed that there are 490 job openings for Junior Executives in different branches across India. Those interested can submit their applications through the official website www.aai.aero.

The application process is set to commence on April 2 and must be submitted by May 1.

To be eligible, applicants need to have taken the GATE-2024 exam in the relevant subjects and hold an engineering degree or MCA.

Junior Executive positions are available in the following fields: Architecture (3 openings), Civil Engineering (90 openings), Electrical Engineering (106 openings), Electronics (278 openings), and Information Technology (13 openings).

Read Also
Indore: Job Fair For Disabled Begins Today
article-image

In terms of age eligibility, candidates must not exceed 27 years old. However, there is a five-year relaxation for SC/ST candidates and a three-year relaxation for OBC (Non-creamy layer) candidates.

The fee for the application is ₹300, but candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories, apprentices with one year of training at AAI, and female candidates are not required to pay the fee.

Firstly, access the official website by clicking on the official link. Then, navigate to the registration link for the relevant vacancy. Proceed to register and log in, provide the required information, pay the fees, and finally, print out the form.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TS PECET 2024 Exam Dates Announced; Registration Starts March 14 At tsche.website

TS PECET 2024 Exam Dates Announced; Registration Starts March 14 At tsche.website

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates 211 PM SHRI Schools in Raipur, Emphasizes Educational...

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates 211 PM SHRI Schools in Raipur, Emphasizes Educational...

AIMA MAT 2024 Registration to End Today; Apply at mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT 2024 Registration to End Today; Apply at mat.aima.in

AAI Announces 490 Job Openings For Junior Executives Across India At www.aai.aero

AAI Announces 490 Job Openings For Junior Executives Across India At www.aai.aero

PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS Jammu and Unveils Education and Healthcare Boost in Jammu and Kashmir

PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS Jammu and Unveils Education and Healthcare Boost in Jammu and Kashmir