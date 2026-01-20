9 MBBS Students Suspended, Hostel Expulsion Ordered In Dehradun's Doon Medical College Ragging Case

Nine MBBS students at Dehradun's Doon Medical College were suspended and expelled from the hostel for allegedly ragging junior students | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dehradun: Nine MBBS students at Dehradun's Doon Medical College were suspended and expelled from the hostel for allegedly ragging junior students, officials said.

The action against the MBBS students of the 2023 and 2024 batches was taken on Monday based on the recommendations made in the inquiry report of the Anti-Ragging Committee, they said.

The committee found them guilty in the incident of assault on two junior students in the college hostel on January 12.

They said that two students have been suspended from classes for two months and expelled from the hostel and internship for the entire duration of their course. They have also been fined Rs 50,000 each.

The officials said that in addition, seven other senior students have been suspended from classes for one month and expelled from the hostel for three months.

The committee has submitted its inquiry report to the Principal of Doon Medical College, Dr. Geeta Jain.

Dr. Jain said that Doon Medical College is a ragging-free campus and ragging will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The state's Medical and Medical Education Minister, Dhan Singh Rawat, termed the incident as extremely unfortunate and said that he has instructed the college principal to investigate the incident and take such strict action that it sets an example for the future.

He said that incidents of ragging in educational institutions raise questions about institutional discipline and order, which will not be accepted.

