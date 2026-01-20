NTA Issues Fresh Exam-Day Guidelines Ahead Of JEE Main 2026 Session 1: What Candidates Need To Know Aadhaar Verification, Documents, And Exam Hall Rules

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: With the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 slated to begin tomorrow, January 21, a new set of guidelines has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for candidates to follow to prevent last-minute problems when sitting for the examination.

In a notice released on January 20, the NTA reminded students that JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The agency said the advisory is aimed at ensuring a smooth conduct of the examination and helping candidates avoid disqualification due to procedural lapses.

Candidates have been advised to thoroughly check details mentioned on their admit cards, including the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, test centre address and gate closing time. The NTA has clearly made it known that candidates reporting after the closing of the gate shall not be allowed entry under any circumstances.

In order to avoid confusion on exam day, students have been asked to check their allocated examination centers prior to the exams and familiarise themselves with them. The agency highlighted that several pre-exam formalities, including biometric verification, must be completed before the test begins.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Biometric Verification

• Candidates who did not register through Aadhaar must arrive at least 1 hour early for biometric recording.

• Aadhaar authentication must not be locked on exam day.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Documents to Carry

• Admit card: Clear printout (preferably colour, A4 size)

• Valid photo ID: Original Aadhaar, PAN, passport, voter ID, driving licence, or school/college ID

• Passport-size photographs: At least 2, one to paste on attendance sheet

• PwD certificate (if applicable)

• Certificate from authorized officer for identity mismatch cases

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: BArch Drawing Test (Paper 2) Requirements

• Bring your own geometry box, pencils, erasers, and colour pencils/crayons

• Watercolours are not allowed

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Prohibited Items in Exam Hall

• Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, electronic gadgets

• Handbags, wallets, papers, books, notes

• Watches with calculator facility, metallic accessories

• Food items (except for diabetic candidates as allowed)

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Special Provisions for Diabetic Students

• Transparent water bottle

• Sugar tablets and fruits (bananas, apples, oranges)

• Packed foods like chocolates or sandwiches are prohibited

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Exam Conduct Rules

• Examination centres are CCTV-monitored and equipped with jammers

• Use of unfair means will attract strict action

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Rough Work & Admit Card Submission

• Blank A4 sheets for rough work will be provided

• Write name and roll number on each sheet

• Deposit rough sheets and filled admit card in designated drop boxes before leaving

• Failure to do so may lead to non-evaluation of answers

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Other Instructions:=

• Fill in attendance sheet with signature, left-hand thumb impression, and paste photograph

• Verify the question paper subject/medium matches the one opted in admit card

• Sikh candidates can carry religious articles like Kara and Kirpan

Importantly, the NTA warned that candidates must deposit their filled admit cards and rough work sheets in the designated drop boxes while exiting the examination hall. Failure to do so may result in non-evaluation of answers.

The agency also reminded candidates that the examination centres are under CCTV surveillance and equipped with jammers, and any use of unfair means will attract strict action. Candidates have been advised to read all instructions mentioned in the admit card and information bulletin carefully.

For any further clarification, students can contact the NTA helpline or email support provided on the official JEE Main website.