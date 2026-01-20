 ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result OUT At icsi.edu; Scorecard Link Activated
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICSI CSEET January 2026 Result OUT At icsi.edu; Scorecard Link Activated

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result OUT At icsi.edu; Scorecard Link Activated

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CSEET January 2026 result today at 2 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam on January 10 and 12 can download their scorecards online using login credentials.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
article-image

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: The CSEET Jan 2026 result was announced today at 2 p.m. by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on cards.online-ap1.com. The login link for the result has been activated. By entering their application number and birthdate, applicants who took the CSEET January 2026 exam are the only ones who can download their scorecard. On January 10 and 12, ICSI conducted the remote proctored CSEET January 2026 exam.

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Important details

CSEET January 2026 Admit Card Released: January 2026

Last Date to Apply for CSEET Jan 2026: December 15, 2025

FPJ Shorts
CMF Headphone Pro With 100 Hours Battery Life Goes On Sale In India: Price, Specifications
CMF Headphone Pro With 100 Hours Battery Life Goes On Sale In India: Price, Specifications
Gordon Ramsay Arrives In Mumbai! Michelin Star Chef Opens His Iconic 'Street Pizza' At Airport; Find Out What's On The Menu
Gordon Ramsay Arrives In Mumbai! Michelin Star Chef Opens His Iconic 'Street Pizza' At Airport; Find Out What's On The Menu
Trump Warns Of 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Shares Macron’s Message Amid Board Of Peace Row
Trump Warns Of 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Shares Macron’s Message Amid Board Of Peace Row
Lodha Developers Signs ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU For Data Centre Project, Total Investment Reaches ₹1.3 Lakh Crore
Lodha Developers Signs ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU For Data Centre Project, Total Investment Reaches ₹1.3 Lakh Crore

CSEET January 2026 Exam Date: January 10, 2026

CSEET January 2026 Result date: January 20, 2026

CSEET January 2026 Result time: 2 PM

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Official website to check the result

icsi.edu

cards.online-ap1.com/scorecard

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to icsi.edu, the official website.

Step 2: Choose the highlighted link tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Type in your login credentials.

Step 4: Click "Submit."

Step 5: The result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Verify every detail twice.

Step 7: Print the result for your records after downloading it.

Direct link to check the result

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

9 MBBS Students Suspended, Hostel Expulsion Ordered In Dehradun's Doon Medical College Ragging Case
9 MBBS Students Suspended, Hostel Expulsion Ordered In Dehradun's Doon Medical College Ragging Case
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result OUT At icsi.edu; Scorecard Link Activated
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result OUT At icsi.edu; Scorecard Link Activated
IIM Mumbai, JNU, And DAIC Launch Global Responsible Nations Index, Former President Ram Nath Kovind...
IIM Mumbai, JNU, And DAIC Launch Global Responsible Nations Index, Former President Ram Nath Kovind...
CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in; Exam On February 8
CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in; Exam On February 8
NTA Issues Fresh Exam-Day Guidelines Ahead Of JEE Main 2026 Session 1: What Candidates Need To Know...
NTA Issues Fresh Exam-Day Guidelines Ahead Of JEE Main 2026 Session 1: What Candidates Need To Know...