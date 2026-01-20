ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result OUT At icsi.edu; Scorecard Link Activated

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: The CSEET Jan 2026 result was announced today at 2 p.m. by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on cards.online-ap1.com. The login link for the result has been activated. By entering their application number and birthdate, applicants who took the CSEET January 2026 exam are the only ones who can download their scorecard. On January 10 and 12, ICSI conducted the remote proctored CSEET January 2026 exam.

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Important details

CSEET January 2026 Admit Card Released: January 2026

Last Date to Apply for CSEET Jan 2026: December 15, 2025

CSEET January 2026 Exam Date: January 10, 2026

CSEET January 2026 Result date: January 20, 2026

CSEET January 2026 Result time: 2 PM

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Official website to check the result

icsi.edu

cards.online-ap1.com/scorecard

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to icsi.edu, the official website.

Step 2: Choose the highlighted link tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Type in your login credentials.

Step 4: Click "Submit."

Step 5: The result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Verify every detail twice.

Step 7: Print the result for your records after downloading it.

