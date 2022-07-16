80 B.Ed students in Bihar expelled for carrying mobile phone into exam centre

FP Photo

Bhojpur: A total of 80 students in Bihar’s Bhojpur district who had appeared for B.Ed examination have been expelled for carrying mobile phone into the exam centre, an official said on Friday.

The students were allegedly carrying cell phones and guess papers.

The 5th paper of B.Ed final year examination was held in HD Jain College, Arrah on Friday. The students had entered the examination centre with mobile phone, “cheat papers”, and guess papers.

“We have received an input about cheating on a large scale taking place at HD Jain College. Accordingly, we constituted a team of male and female duty magistrates to conduct raids at the college. When we reached there, we were shocked to see that the examinees were involved in cheating on a large scale. They were carrying mobile phones, cheats, and guess papers. We have seized 100 mobile phones from 80 examinees. They were expelled from the examination. We have also recommended the university to take action against them,” said Raj Kumar, District Magistrate of Bhojpur.

The B.Ed final year examination started in HD Jain College on July 8. On Friday, the students belonging to Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Patna, were appearing for the examination of fifth paper.

“During investigation, it appeared that the district administration has not provided adequate police force for the thorough checking of students. Hence, they entered the examination centre with mobile phones and guess papers which are completely banned inside,” the district magistrate said.

