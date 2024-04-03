712 Students From IIT Bombay Yet To Get Placed, Placement Season To End In May

IIT Bombay | Facebook (Representational Pic)

As the placement season draws to a close in May 2024, during the academic year 2023-24, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay) witnessed the participation of 712 out of approximately 2,000 registered students in the 2024 placements, leaving around 36% still awaiting job offers.

In this academic year, about 35.8% of students at IIT Bombay were left without placements, marking a significant increase of 2.8 percentage points compared to the previous session, according to The Hindustan Times.

Furthermore, out of the 2,209 students enrolled at IIT Bombay in 2023, only 1,485 secured placements, leaving 32.8% unplaced last session as well. This raised concerns regarding the relatively low number of students recruited through campus placements, despite 1,485 students being successfully placed out of the total registered.

Moreover, an error was noted by the placement cell during the academic year 2023-24. Additionally, during Phase-I of placements held in December, initially, only 22 IIT-Bombay students were reported to have received offers exceeding ₹1 crore. However, the institute later clarified that 85 candidates were actually offered over ₹1 crore, issuing a correction note thereafter.