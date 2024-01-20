Religious Events Stir Controversy at IIT Bombay: A Clash of Values

IIT Bombay | Facebook (Representational Pic)

In recent weeks, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has found itself embroiled in a controversy surrounding a series of events with apparent religious undertones. The unfolding situation has raised concerns within the student community and sparked a debate on the institute's commitment to maintaining a secular and apolitical environment.

One of the events causing a stir is the "Shriram Darbar Shobha Yatra," a religious procession scheduled to take place on January 21 within the campus premises. Despite the lack of clarity about the organizers, a poster promoting the event mysteriously appeared on the campus.

The cumulative effect of these events has left many students uneasy, prompting them to voice their concerns about the institute's commitment to maintaining a non-political and secular atmosphere.

The opposition from students stems from IIT Bombay's commitment to being 'apolitical in all endeavors,' as highlighted in the interim guidelines released in November 2023. These guidelines urged both staff and students to steer clear of activities or events that could potentially invite socio-political controversies, thereby tarnishing the institute's reputation.

Amidst the growing discontent, the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) Bombay, a student collective at the institute, took to social media to express their criticism.

In a tweet posted on platform X, the APPSC Bombay accused the IIT Bombay administration of spreading misinformation. The tweet stated, "IIT Bombay administration is clearly lying to the media that they haven't given permission for the Shobha Yatra, and no official event is happening. The students have received an official invitation mail today for the Shri Ram Shobha Yatra. Why these lies?"

When the Free Press Journal reached out to the institute to inquire about the alleged misinformation, they firmly reiterated their claim that no official event had been planned.