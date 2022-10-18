60 Nigerians leave G D Goenka University day after ugly fight with Indian students

Indian and Nigerian students clash at GD Goenka University campus. | Twitter

Gurugram: A day after an ugly fight between the Indian and Nigerian students while playing football at the G D Goenka University in Gurugram, around 60 Nigerian students have allegedly left the campus accusing Indians of physical assault.

Both sides have accused each other of physical assault and First Information Reports were also registered from both sides for thrashing each other at the football ground and creating a ruckus inside the campus.

The fight has led the Nigerian students, currently staying in different locations in New Delhi, to approach their embassy for help. A team of embassy officials has also visited the university. However, no official statement has come from the embassy yet.

A number of Nigerian students, as quoted by various newspapers, alleged that the argument broke out after the university management decided to have members from both sides and form a mixed team.

However, the Nigerian captain raised objections regarding the management's mixed team decisions. But when the sports officer decided to call off the match, Indian students entered the field and started hitting the Nigerian students with sticks and iron rods.

The matter, as per reports, was resolved soon. However, Nigerians students allege that they were once again assaulted inside the campus the next day.

One FIR registered by an Indian student, Sultan Khan, states that a group of Nigerian students physically assaulted him with rods and sticks.

A case stands registered under section 323 (causing hurt) and section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against both groups of students as per complaints.

Objections over Namaz inside campus

Pertinently, in September, a protest was staged by Indian students as they objected to prayers offered by Muslim students from Nigeria at the football ground.

The Indian students also raised “Jai Shree Ram” slogans and filed a complaint with the registrar seeking foreign students not to offer Namaz on the ground.

A group of 20 Indian students staged a protest objecting to the Namaz being offered by foreign students at the university.

They also raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and filed a complaint with the registrar, stating that there should not be any practice of any religion in an open space.

Various videos showing a number of Indian students sloganeering ‘Ek hi naara, ek hi naam, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram’ had also emerged on social media sites.