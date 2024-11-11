6 Digital Learning Platforms To Watch

Priya Iyer |

As we know that National Education Day brings a glow over this metamorphosing path of the learning journey through which it has presently set off that the digital revolution inculcates change in how we can teach, associate, and eventually strengthen those generations in developing the need for an enhanced smart as well as interconnected world.

Traditional studies and classrooms now are often known to struggle with offering real-time answers, periodic checks and updates. However, technology-assisted learning tools have emerged to fill such gaps and provide unprecedented efficiency and accessibility in education.

Here are six digital learning tools that have revolutionised the educational landscape, as seen by my perspective and use:

1. Teaching English: The British Council's comprehensive platform which serves as a global hub for educators and English teachers. It provides access to the most modern educational innovations, research, and professional networking opportunities. Teachers will keep up with research, share ideas and knowledge, and broaden their professional network. Along with new opportunities to further their careers, the platform offers teachers learning tools, lesson plans, and engaging Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) to enhance their practice and learning.

2. Future Learn: An online education portal with courses from world-class colleges. In both short-term and long-term courses, instructors and students can find excellent material in any subject, produced and taught by experts in academia and business. While some short-term courses are free, certain upgrades cost more and provide flexibility for different learning needs and budgets.

3. Coursera: This platform makes education accessible to a wide range of audiences by offering a variety of programmes designed for people, corporations, governments, and universities. They ensure quality content delivery since the platform partners with leading educational institutions worldwide, which holds expert tutors in each corner of the globe, thus delivering premium content to the learners.

4. Udemy: A flexible platform that allows users to pursue a wide range of interests and advance their professions. With the help of the platform, instructors may create, publish, and advertise their courses through email campaigns, search and discovery, retargeting advertisements, and external partner promotion.

5. Learn English: With the British Council's dedicated language learning platform which improves language abilities with high-quality courses and materials. With our Learn English platform, users can practice their listening, reading, writing, and speaking abilities while learning the practical language for business or productive conversation with friends. The platform is selected by global English teaching specialists, ensuring quality and effectiveness.

6. LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com): A professional development platform that provides a mixed range of creative, technological, and business courses. It has offered instructive video-based training for over ten years to individuals, corporations, and academic institutions alike. The site is especially known for teaching photography and coding and offers one month free, then some levels of membership.

In my opinion, the implementation of these digital learning platforms will be a great shift in the traditional approach followed in education. With the help of these digital learning media, including mobiles, smartboards, tablets, and virtual laboratories, students around the world find education much more appealing, accessible, efficient, and engaging. As the world of digital learning expands, these platforms continue at the cutting edge of educational innovation-providing quicker settings for learning, speedier evaluation situations with fully interactive opportunities which not long ago could never have been managed.

The author is Senior Academic Manager – India, English Programmes, The British Council