516 Students Land Jobs With 163 Companies In IIM Bangalore's PGP-BA & PGP 2024 Placements 2024

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has recently completed the final placements for its Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) and Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2024. During the placement week, which ended on February 7, 2024, a total of 516 eligible students received job offers from 163 companies. It is worth mentioning that 503 students secured placements directly, while 13 students secured placements through a rolling placement process.

The latest placements report reveals that 29 students have successfully secured positions with renowned companies abroad. Infosys Consulting leads the pack with 7 placements, closely followed by Strategy& Middle East with 6. Other notable companies include Jindal Shadeed, TransformationX, and EY Parthenon Singapore, among others. Furthermore, 487 students will be working within India. The median annual salary for these placements is Rs. 32.5 lakhs.

Prof Ganesh N Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIMB, said, “In a difficult placement year, we are immensely grateful to Accenture as they reposed confidence in IIMB students by making a record of 58 offers across its three units – Global Networks, India Markets Unit and Data & AI.”

Consulting firms were responsible for the highest number of offers, with a total of 218. Offers in the finance, banking, and investments sector amounted to 81. Both IT firms and e-commerce firms made an equal number of offers, with 49 each.

Manufacturing and infrastructure firms made a total of 36 offers, while conglomerates made 30 offers. Consumer goods and retail firms made 28 offers. Additionally, there were 13 offers from analytics and AI firms, and 12 offers from healthcare-related firms. In total, there were 516 offers, which are further categorized below.

Numerous corporations, such as Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, American Express, and Asian Paints, among others, took part in the recruitment process. These companies provided job opportunities in diverse fields like consulting, finance, IT services, e-commerce, and manufacturing.