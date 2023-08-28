5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment To Accused In Case Related To Death Of MBBS Student | Representative image

The Central Board of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on the orders dated 23.04.2015 of the High Court of Madras in Crl. OP No.32991/2014 and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered vide crime No.74/2012 at Thirubuvanai Police Station, Puducherry relating to unnatural death of Ms. Priyadarshini, Daughter of the petitioner.

It was alleged that Ms. Priyadarshini, 4th year MBBS student in a Medical College & Hospital, Puducherry, was staying in the hostel. It was further alleged that she was in love with Shri Pradeep, resident of Thirukannur, Puducherry. Later, the accused started avoiding her and this had led to differences between them.

It was also alleged that the accused had sent a SMS to victim casting aspersions on her character, which proved to be the breaking point and led to Ms. Priyadarshini committing suicide on the fateful late evening/Night of May 16, 2012, by hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room. The evidence of SMS was also recovered through Forensic Science Department (FSD), Chennai, from the mobile of the deceased.

After investigation, chargesheet was filed on 24.11.2017 against Shri S. Pradeep before the Designated Court at Puducherry. The Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted him.