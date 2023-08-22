Top 10 Countries for Indian Students to Study MBBS

By: FPJ Education Desk | August 22, 2023
Australia is one of the best countries for MBBS abroad. Students must have passed their class 12th examination from a recognized board and have an IELTS score of at least 7 for pursuing MBBS in Australia.
Shutterstock
Canada: Except for the province of Quebec, which only allows students who have passed their class 12 exam and one year of diploma, the majority of Canadian medical schools only admit students who have earned a degree in biological sciences.
Shutterstock
Russian medical institutes provide affordable MBBS courses with moderate tuition fees, making it an appealing alternative for those seeking a cost-effective medical education.
Shutterstock
Germany is home to some of the top MCI (Medical Council of India) approved medical schools in the world. Moreover, the medical colleges in Germany are renowned for their exceptionally high-quality education. The country offers affordable education packages.
Shutterstock
Kyrgyzstan: To study MBBS in this country, candidates must secure a minimum of 50% in the 10+2 examination. However, Qualifying NEET is mandatory to study MBBS in Kyrgyzstan. Here students have to take five years of classroom training and 1-year internship training to complete the course.
Ukraine: In comparison to other nations that offer MBBS programs, this country is an affordable option for students. Even the cost of living and everyday necessities in Ukraine are similar to those in India, making life convenient for Indian students doing MBBS here.
China: Standardised Entrance Test (SET) is occasionally required to get admitted to medical colleges. The country offers one of the most affordable MBBS abroad tuition fees for Indian students. The total cost, which includes mess, hostel, and tuition fees, will range from 3,000 to 10,000 USD per year.
USA: This country is one of the top countries for MBBS as it has the medical colleges which are top ranked in the world. The US offers well-structured MBBS programs, with the latest developments in technology and medicine.
globaladmissions.com
The Netherlands is an excellent choice for international students seeking a high-quality education at a low cost of living. The Netherlands offers both English and Dutch as the medium of instruction.
Brittanica
United Kingdom: The tests like UK Clinical Aptitude Test (UKCAT)/BioMedical Admissions Test (BMAT), which assesses verbal, quantitative, and abstract reasoning as well as decision-making and situational judgment, are used to select students for MBBS admissions. UK is the best country for MBBS for Indian students as there are many top scholarships in UK for Indians students.
Expatica
Thanks For Reading!