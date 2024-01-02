5 Resolutions Students Should Make This New Year | FreePik

Crafting a New Year's resolution is a straightforward task, but adhering to it presents a more formidable challenge. Below are some frequently chosen New Year's resolutions tailored for college students.

Embarking on a New Hobby Adopting a new hobby can serve as a delightful way to engage your mind in a rewarding pursuit devoid of stress. Consider activities like hiking, painting, reading, or baking.

Allow yourself the freedom to be creative and pursue something without the pressure of deadlines. It's important to remember that expertise in your chosen hobby is not a prerequisite; the joy lies in the process.

Prioritize Healthier Choices Setting resolutions related to health often fall short due to lack of specificity. To make your resolution more effective, be clear and specific about your goals.

Immerse Yourself in Reading Engaging in reading provides a welcome escape from the pressures of academic life. It offers a screen-free activity to relax your mind. Start with a shorter novel or revisit a childhood favorite.

If you're already an avid reader, challenge yourself by exploring a different genre or discovering a new author.

Reducing Screen Time Cutting down on screen time is a commendable way to stay present in the moment. Leverage features like Downtime and Focus in your device settings or switch your phone to grayscale to minimize the allure of endless scrolling.