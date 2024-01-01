Stay Fit: Youths’ New Year Resolution

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Most youths in the city have taken a resolution to keep themselves fit in 2024. Some have resolved to spend more time in gyms, others will cut down on fast food and still others plan to start cardio and weight training in addition to yoga. Free Press talked to young professionals on their New Year resolutions. Excerpts

75 Hard Challenge

I have resolved to take 75 Hard Challenge this year. This involves doing six things everyday for 75 days without a break. They include having no outside food, drinking four litres of water every day, working out outdoors and indoors for 40 minutes each and reading 10 pages from a book. Very few are able to complete it. Secondly, I have taken resolve to persuade at least 1,000 people to donate blood.

Dr Shailendra Dubey, 32, dentist

No comparison, no expectation

I have decided to stop comparing myself with others and also stop having expectations from people around me. The reason is that comparison and expectation frustrate you and divert you from the path to realising your goal. Having expectations from others is also invariably frustrating as they are rarely, if ever, fulfilled.

-Kumar Deshbandhu, 30, poet

Gymming is cool I, along with my friends, will join a gym this year. It is necessary to keep fit and look fit in present day world. This is especially needed for those who work in offices. Moreover, it is cool to workout in a gym. We will be taking steps to fulfil our resolution soon.

-Ankit Pandey, 22, biomedical engineer

Cardio, strength training

I will create a better work-life balance this year. I also want to infuse more passion into my work. Most importantly, I have resolved to expand my daily fitness regimen. Currently, I do yoga for an hour every day. That is great for the mind but I want to add some cardio and strength training to my routine, maybe cycling, too. Also I have resolved to spend more time in sun because I am told that working indoors makes one Vitamin D-deficient.

-Divyayani Shrivastava, 28, artist

Reducing waistline

I am a foodie but at the same time I want to keep my waistline in control. So, what is the way out? Eat whatever you want to but exercise hard. And that is exactly what I will do this year. I spend about 45 minutes every day in the gym. I want to lose weight this year. I have resolved to cut down on junk food and to increase gymming time.

-Karuna Gawai, 26, social activist