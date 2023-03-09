e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation4836 candidates qualify UCEED 2023 exam

4836 candidates qualify UCEED 2023 exam

Out of the qualified candidates, 2546 are females. Mr. Spandan Nath is the top-rank holder (AIR 1), with 194.1marks out of 300 marks and Ms. Upasana R. is the topper (AIR 5) among women candidates with 172.66 marks out of 300.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
candidates waiting for the results can check on the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in | PTI(Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has declared the result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023. Candidates waiting for the results can check on the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

A total number of 13549 candidates appeared for UCEED 2023 on January 22, 2023 and a total of 4836 candidates have qualified UCEED 2023 exam.

Read Also
IIT Bombay declares UCEED 2023 result; click to check
article-image

Out of the qualified candidates, 2546 are females. Mr. Spandan Nath is the top-rank holder (AIR 1), with 194.1marks out of 300 marks and Ms. Upasana R. is the topper (AIR 5) among women candidates with 172.66 marks out of 300.

For further details contact Mrs Falguni Banerjee Naha, Public Relations Officer, IIT Bombay at her e-mail pro@iitb.ac.in.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Scamsters dupe MBBS aspirants of crores; arrested in West Bengal

Mumbai: Scamsters dupe MBBS aspirants of crores; arrested in West Bengal

Maharashtra: HSC exam 2023 paper checking in limbo, as junior colleges set to strike again

Maharashtra: HSC exam 2023 paper checking in limbo, as junior colleges set to strike again

4836 candidates qualify UCEED 2023 exam

4836 candidates qualify UCEED 2023 exam

Job aspirants detained in Jammu and Kashmir amid protests against JKSSB for hiring previously...

Job aspirants detained in Jammu and Kashmir amid protests against JKSSB for hiring previously...

KVS teacher admit card 2022 for re-exam released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

KVS teacher admit card 2022 for re-exam released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan