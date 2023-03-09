4836 candidates qualify UCEED 2023 exam

candidates waiting for the results can check on the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in | PTI(Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has declared the result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023. Candidates waiting for the results can check on the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

A total number of 13549 candidates appeared for UCEED 2023 on January 22, 2023 and a total of 4836 candidates have qualified UCEED 2023 exam.

Out of the qualified candidates, 2546 are females. Mr. Spandan Nath is the top-rank holder (AIR 1), with 194.1marks out of 300 marks and Ms. Upasana R. is the topper (AIR 5) among women candidates with 172.66 marks out of 300.

For further details contact Mrs Falguni Banerjee Naha, Public Relations Officer, IIT Bombay at her e-mail pro@iitb.ac.in.