IIT Bombay declares UCEED 2023 result; click to check

Candidates waiting for the results can check on the official website. | Pixabay (Representation pic)

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has declared the result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023. Candidates waiting for the results can check on the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Steps to check UCEED 2023 result

Visit the official website on the above given link.

On the homepage, click the ‘Portal’ tab and click on ‘UCEED 2023 result’.

On the next window, insert credentials.

Download the UCEED 2023 result.

The UCEED 2023 final merit list will be prepared on the basis of Part-A and Part-B exams. The mean and standard deviation for Part A and B of UCEED 2023 are 57.63 and 24.52, respectively.

Cut-off

The UCEED 2023 cut-off varies according to the courses and Institutes. The factors determining the cut-off include the difficulty level of the exam, the performance of the candidates in the exam, the total number of candidates appearing in the exam, the number of seat intake and cutoff trends of the previous year.