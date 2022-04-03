e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Education / 4 ashram school students fall ill in Bhiwandi, food poisoning suspected

4 ashram school students fall ill in Bhiwandi, food poisoning suspected

PTI | Updated on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

4 ashram school students fall ill in Bhiwandi |

4 ashram school students fall ill in Bhiwandi |

Advertisement

Four students at an ashram school in Dhabade, Thane district's Bhiwandi area, became unwell on Saturday, according to civic health officials.

Dr Datta Kole of the civic-run Shree Chatrapati Maharaj General Hospital said the four children from Shraddha Ashram School complained of stomach pains after eating and were taken to the hospital.

On Friday too, some five to six students from the same ashram school had to be treated for food poisoning, he added.



Atul Badange, the secretary of the NGP which runs the Ashram School at Shirole, meanwhile, said it was a case of sun stroke and dehydration and not food poisoning.


He claimed children started falling ill since March 29, and one girl died as well from sun stroke and dehydration.



"There are 276 students in the ashram school. If it was a case of food poisoning, others would also have been affected," he said.ing these cases a medical team has been stationed at the Ashram School for medical emergency he said.

ALSO READ

Karnataka: Lizard in mid-day meal sambhar gets 70 school students ill Karnataka: Lizard in mid-day meal sambhar gets 70 school students ill

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:10 AM IST