Karnataka: Lizard in mid-day meal sambhar gets 70 school students ill

Around 70 students fell ill after consuming mid-day meal in a government school in Vadakehalla village of Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. The incident came to light on Monday after students complained of stomach pain and vomiting, NDTV reported.

Speaking to NDTV, Manjunath SN, Deputy Director of Public Instruction of Chamarajanagar district mentioned of the cook having spot a lizard in the sambhar served to the students, following which he immediately alerted the students to cease the consumption of the midday meal.

Looking into the matter of the reptile found in eatables, the Department of Public Instruction has called for a meeting with the parents and the school administration.

Similar incident in late December got over 80 school children sick. The The incident took place in the Government Primary school of Venkatapura Tanda village after consuming sambar in which a dead lizard was found.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:32 PM IST