e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,68,063 fresh cases, 277 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,461
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

Karnataka: Lizard in mid-day meal sambhar gets 70 school students ill

FPJ Web Desk
File

File

Advertisement

Around 70 students fell ill after consuming mid-day meal in a government school in Vadakehalla village of Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. The incident came to light on Monday after students complained of stomach pain and vomiting, NDTV reported.

Speaking to NDTV, Manjunath SN, Deputy Director of Public Instruction of Chamarajanagar district mentioned of the cook having spot a lizard in the sambhar served to the students, following which he immediately alerted the students to cease the consumption of the midday meal.

Looking into the matter of the reptile found in eatables, the Department of Public Instruction has called for a meeting with the parents and the school administration.

Similar incident in late December got over 80 school children sick. The The incident took place in the Government Primary school of Venkatapura Tanda village after consuming sambar in which a dead lizard was found.

ALSO READ

Karnataka: 80 students fall sick after dead lizard found in sambar in government school meal Karnataka: 80 students fall sick after dead lizard found in sambar in government school meal
Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:32 PM IST
Advertisement