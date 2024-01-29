 300 Crore Earmarked For Edu Development, HP CM Says
Updated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | Twitter (Representational Pic)

In a bid to improve educational opportunities and resourdses for the students of Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced an allocation of Rs 300 crore in the budget for the advancement of the education sector.

At an event called 'Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar' in Ladoli, he stated that the state government is implementing essential changes in the education system to ensure that children receive high-quality education. Ladoli is located in the Chintpurni assembly constituency in Una, according to a report by PTI.

What were the announcements?

At the event, he made several announcements including that every state assembly constituency will be home to a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School. He also said that land is being chosen for the establishment of a school in the Chintpurni assembly constituency, and construction will commence within a year, PTI said. Furthermore, he stated that starting from the upcoming academic session, government schools will introduce an English-medium curriculum from the first grade.

He mentioned that kids who are six years old and older will be accepted into first grade to ensure they don't experience undue pressure. The chief minister also indicated that the state government is implementing changes in the healthcare field, the report added. The state government plans to incorporate robotic surgery and advanced medical technology, and the impact of these initiatives will be evident within the next two years, he further explained, PTI added.

With inputs from agencies

