 27 Indian Students Honored with New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) for Academic Excellence
27 Indian Students Honored with New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) for Academic Excellence

Education New Zealand honors 27 Indian students with prestigious New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) to foster academic excellence and strengthen educational ties between the two nations.

Updated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 07:17 PM IST
Education New Zealand has recently announced the recipients of the prestigious New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA), with 27 Indian students being honoured. The awards were presented during the New Zealand-India Education Connect programme, held from February 8 to 14.

Fostering Academic Excellence

According to Indian Express reports, the NZEA scholarships, a collaborative initiative between Education New Zealand and all eight New Zealand universities, including Auckland University of Technology, Lincoln University, Massey University, and others, aim to recognize and support outstanding Indian students. These scholarships will enable the recipients to pursue higher education at globally renowned New Zealand universities, fostering academic excellence and strengthening educational ties between the two countries.

Exploring Educational Partnerships

In addition to honouring the scholarship recipients, the New Zealand delegation engaged in fruitful discussions on potential educational collaborations with various universities in Bangalore. The visit also saw the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between New Zealand universities and esteemed Indian institutions, further solidifying the educational relationship between the two nations.

