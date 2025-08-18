 25 Girls Escape Unhurt As Fire Guts Hostel Room In Jharkhand School
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation25 Girls Escape Unhurt As Fire Guts Hostel Room In Jharkhand School

25 Girls Escape Unhurt As Fire Guts Hostel Room In Jharkhand School

Beds and study materials of these students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Bariyatu, were gutted in the fire, first noticed around 6 am, a senior officer said. A fire tender was pressed into service, and it took more than an hour to douse the blaze, he said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
25 Girls Escape Unhurt As Fire Guts Hostel Room In Jharkhand School | Representational Image

Latehar: At least 25 girls had a narrow escape when a fire broke out in a hostel room of a residential school in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday morning, police said.

Beds and study materials of these students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Bariyatu, were gutted in the fire, first noticed around 6 am, a senior officer said.

A fire tender was pressed into service, and it took more than an hour to douse the blaze, he said.

Statement Of Bariyatu Police Station In-Charge Ranjan Kumar Paswan

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

"Locals and students helped the fire brigade personnel to control the blaze. All 20-25 inmates of the hostel room were out on the ground for physical training when the fire broke out. The initial investigation suggests that a short circuit caused the fire," Bariyatu police station in-charge Ranjan Kumar Paswan told PTI.

Read Also
EducationUSA Fair 2025: US Universities Engage Indian Students On Admissions, Scholarships, & Visa...
article-image

District Education Officer (DEO) Prince Kumar said a probe was underway to unearth the actual cause of the fire.

"We are carrying out thorough verification of electricity connections in the building to ensure that such an incident should not occur in the future," he said.

Altogether, 221 girls reside in the hostel, the school authorities said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups