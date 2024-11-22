23-Year-Old Indian Student In US Dies In Accidental Gunshot On His Birthday

Representative Image | Representative Image

In a tragic incident in Atlanta, Georgia, Aryan Reddy, a 23-year-old student from Telangana, died from a gunshot wound on his birthday, November 13. Aryan, a Master's student at Georgia State University, was celebrating at home when the accident occurred.

How the accident happened

While cleaning his newly purchased hunting rifle, Aryan accidentally discharged the weapon, and a bullet struck him in the chest, NDTV reported. His friends, who were in another room, rushed to his aid upon hearing the gunshot. They found him in a pool of blood and quickly took him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead.

Aryan, a resident of Sairam Nagar in Telangana, had recently obtained a hunting gun license in the U.S. His body is expected to return to Telangana soon. In an emotional statement, Aryan’s father, Sudarshan Reddy, expressed his grief and urged other parents to be cautious about their children acquiring gun licenses while studying abroad, as they were unaware of the possibility. He emphasised that no parent should face such a tragedy.

Ongoing debate on gun rights and public safety

There has been ongoing debate on the balance between gun rights and public safety, with calls for better training, stricter storage laws, and enhanced background checks to prevent these incidents. Licensed gun accidents and tragedies in the U.S. involve firearms legally owned by individuals, often due to mishandling, improper storage, or failure to follow safety measures. These incidents include accidental shootings, mass shootings, and domestic violence involving firearms.