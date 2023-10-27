FPJ Editorial: No Respite In US Gun Violence | representational pic/ Pikrepo

In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, the US is left in shock and mourning. At least 16 innocent lives were tragically cut short, and over 50 individuals were injured in a senseless act of violence. The incidents occurred at various locations, including a bowling alley and a restaurant, sending shockwaves throughout the community. As the police race to apprehend the suspect, residents have been urged to remain indoors, highlighting the urgency of addressing the deep-rooted issue of gun violence in America. The tragic events underscore a disturbing reality: the growing appeal of gun culture, with firearms increasingly seen as tools for self-defence rather than their original purpose of hunting and recreation. This shift in perspective has been driven by concerns about personal safety, exacerbated by a lack of faith in law enforcement.

Studies have revealed that many new gun owners view firearms as a means to level the playing field, providing a sense of security in an uncertain world. The Pink Pistols, an LGBTQ+ group, encapsulates this sentiment with their motto, "armed queers don't get bashed." The belief that firearms can empower individuals and promote equality is explicit in the saying, "God made man and woman, but Sam Colt made them equal." While this expanding tent of gun ownership may benefit manufacturers, it poses a significant challenge for advocates of gun control. Firearm owners tend to be more politically active on gun-related issues, leading to a decline in support for stricter gun laws, as demonstrated by Gallup's 2021 polling results. This shift is deeply concerning, as it threatens to perpetuate the cycle of gun violence.

Read Also FPJ Editorial: Time For Gaza Ceasefire

However, it is crucial to recognise that the solution to this crisis lies in comprehensive gun control reform. The events in Lewiston should serve as a wake-up call, prompting action on local, state, and national levels. Mass shootings cannot be accepted as an inevitability. Instead, the root causes of this violence, including inadequate mental health care, easy access to firearms, and a broader culture of fear, need to be addressed. There is need for stricter gun control measures that balance the right to bear arms with the imperative to protect innocent lives. This requires sensible regulations, universal background checks, and responsible firearm ownership education. It is only through such reforms that tragedies like the one that unfolded in Maine can be averted. The incident should be a catalyst for a safer, more secure America for all its citizens.

Read Also FPJ Editorial: Peace In Gaza Remains A Far Cry

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)