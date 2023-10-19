FPJ Editorial: Peace In Gaza Remains A Far Cry

Israel-Gaza conflict intensifies | AFP

The Israel-Hamas conflict, which has been ongoing for two weeks, shows no clear signs of ending soon. In fact, there's a significant possibility that both sides will remain entrenched in this conflict for an extended period. Furthermore, the potential for the involvement of more parties in the conflict cannot be dismissed. Tuesday’s bomb attack on a hospital in Gaza, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including babies, stands out as a pivotal moment in this conflict. Israel has denied responsibility for the attack, but international skepticism persists regarding this claim. The Arab world, in particular, has rejected the idea that it was an accidental act by Hamas. This incident has not only threatened to halt the process of normalisation of ties between the Arab world and Israel but has also raised the possibility of a reversal in that direction.

Historically, deep-seated wounds had been set aside, and normalisation efforts had been gaining momentum, particularly following the Abraham Accords of 2020. However, one of the first diplomatic casualties of this war was Saudi Arabia pausing talks with Israel. The attack on the hospital has exacerbated the situation. U.S. President Joe Biden has found himself primarily engaging with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as casualties continue to mount and anti-Israel protests swell on Arab streets. No Arab leader wants to meet him. Nations that had ceased to label Israel as occupiers are now compelled to reevaluate their policies. For example, India initially supported Israel, but four days later, it had to remind the world that it had not forgotten the just cause of Palestine.

Hamas appears to be pursuing a strategy where every drop of blood spilled in Gaza serves as fuel for its war machine. For them, the conflict did not begin on October 7, as many believe, but dates back to the formation of Israel to provide the Jews with a homeland. The situation is indeed worrisome, and it emphasises the urgent need for a resolution to this ongoing conflict. It's also essential to consider that Israel possesses a stockpile of nuclear weapons, the deployment of which could have catastrophic consequences for human civilisation. Therefore, it becomes increasingly urgent to put an end to the suffering in Gaza. The sooner this conflict is resolved, the better it will be for the world at large.

