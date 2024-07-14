2150 Degrees Awarded During 26th Convocation Of IIT Guwahati

The 26th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, took place on Sunday, July 14, 2024. This year, the Institute awarded 2145 degrees to its graduating class, including 932 in undergraduate programs, 938 in postgraduate programs, and 275 in PhD programs. The total number of female students graduating this year is 468, while the number of male students graduating is 1682.

The graduating students include:

932 B.Tech. and B.Des. students

655 M.Tech. and M.Des. students

277 PhD & Dual (Masters + PhD) students

182 M.Sc. students

54 M.A. students

34 MS (Research) students

16 MBA students

Arpita Ray, Governor of Assam Gold Medal (PG) Winner | File

Vedant Gaurang Shah, B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering, achieved the top score in the entire B.Tech/B.Des batch and was awarded the President of India Gold Medal. Rethyam Gupta, B.Tech. in Engineering Physics, received the Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal. Apart from this, Arpita Ray, M.Tech. in Geotechnical Engineering, was awarded the Governor of Assam PG Gold Medal, while Pranshu Kandoi, B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering, was awarded the Governor of Assam UG Gold Medal.

Vedant Gaurang Shah President of India Gold Medal Winner | File

Presenting the Convocation Report, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, said, “We are proud to celebrate IIT Guwahati's 26th Convocation. This milestone reflects the hard work and dedication of our graduating students, who have excelled in their academic and research pursuits.”

IIT Guwahati draws talented students from all over the country for its undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, with an increasing number of international students.

During his address, Prof. Gautam Barua, former director of IIT Guwahati, said, “Congratulations to the graduating students on achieving this significant milestone! As you progress, I encourage you to explore diverse areas of interest and deepen your expertise. My best wishes to each of you for achieving continued success and fulfillment in all your future endeavours.”

Prof. Gautam Barua, Guest of Honor, during his address |

On national and international recognition front, IIT Guwahati has retained the 7th position among the best engineering institutions in India and the 9th position in both ‘Overall’ and ‘Research’ categories in the ‘India Rankings 2023’ declared by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union Ministry of Education. Along with this, IIT Guwahati’s subjects in Data Science and Petroleum Engineering have been ranked among the top 100 globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.