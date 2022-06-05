2 lower primary school students in Kerala test positive for norovirus

Thiruvananthapuram: Two lower primary school students tested positive for Norovirus in Vizhinjam in Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

The samples of 42 students, who were admitted to the hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, were tested after they complained of diarrhoea, and vomiting. Of the 42 samples, two tested positive for the Norovirus.

All the students, whose samples were tested, studied at LMLP school, Uchakada, Vizhinjam.

State health department officials said that the norovirus spreads through water and food particles.

Health officials said that the norovirus infection generally lasts only for two days and that there are not many after-effects.

However, the health officials said that norovirus can cause dehydration in very young and old people, and in some patients, bodies will remain weak for one more week after contracting the infection.

The National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention stated that to keep Norovirus at bay, regular washing of hands is required and fruits and vegetables must be rinsed in hot water properly.

