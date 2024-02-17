17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Missing After Disappointing Exam Results, His Relatives Express Concern

Representative Image | Image Credit - Shutterstock

A 17-year-old aspiring JEE candidate named Utkarsh Jha, a student of Red Rose Public School, Bhopal, has been missing since Feb 13, and was last captured on CCTV leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Railway Station, Mumbai.

While speaking with Humans of Bombay, his mother recalls the day starting like any other, with Jha eagerly anticipating his JEE results. After scoring 69%, he appeared dissatisfied with his JEE result.

Jha’s mother revealed that he failed to return home from his coaching class at the usual hour and she discovered that he hadn't attended his classes at all that day. Surveillance footage captured him leaving the Cantonment Area wearing a black and red jacket with a purple bag slung over his shoulder.

A police inquiry revealed that Jha took a train from Bhopal to Mumbai. He boarded a Mumbai-bound train at 2.30 pm on the same day. Upon checking his phone, which was left behind at his home, for possible leads and whereabouts, the police found no evidence of him being in touch with anyone else or being influenced by anyone. Subsequently, his mother revealed that the police suspected that he had run away.

While speaking to The Free Press Journal (FPJ), Jha’s uncle Swatantra Shandilya said that the family is in confusion, emphasising that there were no signs of pressure on him, and he didn't appear anxious about his exams. "We are puzzled and shocked by his sudden disappearance, but we're confident he wouldn't harm himself," Shandilya told the FPJ.

It’s alleged by Jha’s relatives that the investigation is facing challenges due to malfunctioning CCTV cameras at crucial locations like the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Railway Station.