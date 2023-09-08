16-Year-Old Pakistani Girl Breaks Record, Scores Top Grades in 34 UK Exam Subjects

Twitter

Mahnoor Cheema, British-Pakistani girl, has etched her name in the record books by notching up the highest score by passing 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) level in the United Kingdom (UK), Pakistani media reported on Friday.

The 16-year-old was felicitated by former Pakistan prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in the UK capital earlier this week.

The GCSE is highly respected by British schools, colleges, and businesses, and many colleges and universities require at least five GCSEs or higher for admission. According to media reports, British-Pakistani teenager Mahnoor Cheema completed the most GCSE topics attempted by a student in the history of the European Union.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Mahnoor Cheema on her achievement, stating, "It is always very uplifting to meet bright young minds like Mahnoor Cheema. She has done us all proud by earning As in a variety of courses, including Maths, Astronomy, French, and Latin."

It is always very uplifting to meet bright young minds like Mahnoor Cheema. By securing A* in a wide range of subjects from Maths and Astronomy to French and Latin, Mahnoor has not only made all of us proud but also has also set a great example for our children. During the past… pic.twitter.com/ZAc3WCFL8k — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 4, 2023

He went on to say that Chhena's success would inspire other Pakistanis to pursue their ambitions. "During the past decade, I have come across a number of brilliant and resilient students—from Inam Ullah at the Danish School to Malala (Yousafzai) -- who are sources of great inspiration for students from different backgrounds," Sharif added. Cheema was also gifted a MacBook Pro by the former prime ministers.

In addition, women's rights activist Malala Yousafzai hosted a dinner for Mahnoor in London to recognize her outstanding accomplishment.

I was delighted to meet with @Malala, my biggest inspiration and a true champion for the right to education for women and young females around the world. pic.twitter.com/UeFbSaNRev — Mahnoor Cheema (@mahnoor_cheema_) September 3, 2023