16-Year-Old Indian Student Raises Rs 3.7 Crores For Her AI Startup

Pranjali Awasthi | LinkedIn

A 16-year-old tech student is trending on the social media platforms after the teenager founded an AI based tech start-up for which she has raised $450,000 or Rs. 3.7 crores. Pranjali Awasthi's founded AI startup - Delv.AI. in January 2022 and she is still in process to make the search engine better.

The AI's primary objective is to aid researchers in accessing specific information within the realm of online content. Reports suggest the startup is currently valued at an approximate $12 million (Rs 100 crore).

According to the Awasthi's LinkedIn profile, she already has a team of 10 employees. At an event in Miami the young girl credited success to her father as he was the primary source of inspiration for her entrepreneurial journey.

Her father is also an engineer and his passion and values encouraged young Awasthi to get into coding when she was mere seven-year-old.

In an interview to Business Insider, she said that her team has raised $450,000 in total from a combination of funds and angels including Lucy Guo and Village Global. "We're currently valued at around $12 million", she added.

She moved to Florida with family at the age of 11 from India. At 13, she started interning in university research labs at Florida Internal University working on machine learning projects alongside going to high school.

When Pandemic hits world and schools had gone virtual, she used the opportunity to work for about 20 hours a week at the internship firm.

In 2021, she went to a Miami Hack Week where she met Lucy Guo and Dave Fontenot, partners at Backend Capital. They also founded HF0 residency – a live-in startup accelerator in San Francisco and Miami. She then became part of the HF0 residency where she launched her product.

As per the reports, Awasthi is skipping college to focus on building Delv.AI after finishing high school early.