 Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth With Business Leaders Organise 2-Day Conclave For Startups & Businesses
This two-day grand event was attended by over 200 delegates during the two days, including emerging startups, entrepreneurs, professionals, and MSME owners, all under one roof, showcasing the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth With Business Leaders Organise 2-Day Conclave For Startups & Businesses | Amit Srivastava

The EMERGE 2023 Startup and Business Conclave, a 2-day event, was organized by the Association of Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs (ABLE), Navi Mumbai, in association with Bharati Vidyapeeth's Institute of Management Studies and Research, BVIMSR, on October 6 and 7 at the BVIMSR Campus.

Conclave provided platform for entrepreneurs to learn from experts

The conclave featured an impressive lineup of speakers who shared their insights and experiences over the two days. Following the insightful and knowledge-packed sessions, delegates had the opportunity to network and engage in meaningful discussions, further fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship.

The EMERGE 2023 Startup and Business Conclave provided a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to learn from industry experts, connect with like-minded individuals, and explore innovative business opportunities.

