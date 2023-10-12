Navi Mumbai: India’s First Phygital Autism Support Network 'Pay Autention' Hosts Fun & Awareness Fair |

In an important development, Tata Power Community Development Trust (TPCDT) collaborated with the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) to host an inclusive Fun and Awareness fair at Navi Mumbai regional centre, under the flagship 'Pay Autention,' India’s first phygital Autism Support Network.

Pay Autention

Launched in 2022, Pay Autention aims to create grassroots awareness about Autism by establishing a network of support champions and synergies through government and non-government organizations. The event, a significant milestone in the Pay Autention journey, aimed to promote art, dance, music, and play therapies for the holistic development of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other intellectual disabilities.

The event, graced by Rajesh Aggarwal (IAS) - Secretary, Government of India (Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities), and Himal Tewari, CHRO and Chief - CSR & Sustainability Tata Power, witnessed a vibrant display of inclusive activities and workshops designed to showcase the positive impact of integrated alternate therapies on the lives of special children. It also explained how these therapies can be easily used by parents, caregivers, and teachers as part of home-based care and by the youth themselves for self-support.

Collaboration and inclusivity on forefront during fair

The inclusive fun fair seamlessly integrated into Tata Volunteering Week, fostering a spirit of inclusivity among volunteers, alongside their family members, who actively participated, enriching the community through shared experiences and contributing to the broader scope of the Pay Autention initiative.

In his address, Mr. Aggarwal said, "Witnessing the collaborative journey of Tata Power’s Pay Autention and NIEPID is heartening. The teams are developing a dynamic phygital platform that will make first-level support and guidance for intellectually challenged individuals available across regions through its network. Such collective efforts further encourage multi-sectoral involvement and awareness regarding inclusivity for neurodiverse and autistic people, and we urge more influencers to join the cause."

In a resounding testament to Tata Power's ethos, Tewari expressed, "At Tata Power, we believe in enabling inclusive development, and our ‘Pay Autention’ network is a significant stride in this direction—a path where different minds count, and their talent is celebrated. Our collaboration with NIEPID underscores our profound belief in the transformative power of Public-Private Partnerships to weave inclusivity into our societal fabric. This milestone is a boost for us to advance our phygital and multi-sectoral approach to further mainstream society’s engagement with this cause."