13-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Rajasthan Well: Police Suspect Foul Play | Representative Image

In the Tonk district of Rajasthan, a 13-year-old boy's body was discovered hanging inside a well with his wrists and feet bound, authorities on told the Press Trust of India on Sunday.

Police claim that the boy, identified as Class 8 student Amrish Meena, was hanging in the well and his wrists and feet were tied by an unidentified attacker, who then killed him. On Saturday night, his body was discovered in the Mahendwas region.

According to them, the boy's father last saw him walking toward the field.

"About five o'clock in the evening, according to his father, he observed him riding a bike toward the field. In the evening, he also implored his son not to depart, but the youngster reassured him that he would return shortly. The family began looking for Meena when he did not return, a police official told PTI.

According to the authorities, the boy's body was discovered by the family and neighbors hanging in the well.

In the meantime, the victim's family members and the community organized a dharna in front of the hospital, calling for the accused to be arrested right away, payment, and a government position for one of the victim's relatives.

But eventually, they were quieted, and on Sunday, the body's post-mortem examination got underway.