Why allowing nominated members to vote in Delhi Mayor polls? SC asks LG Saxena

Senior advocate AM Singhvi pointed that the session of the House was called three times but no election for the Mayor was held.

Jal khambataUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena | Twitter
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Saxena and pro-tem presiding officer Satya Sharma to reply on Monday on why the nominated members were encouraged to vote in Delhi mayor elections.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala was examining a plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking early mayoral elections for the civid body that were postponed thrice in the past two months.

“We have several objections including that the pro tem presiding officer of the MCD is insisting on holding elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of standing committee all at once. This is contrary to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act," he said.

