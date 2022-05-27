'Discussed several issues, decided to work together': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after meeting new LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | ANI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. This was Kejriwal's first formal meeting with Saxena after he was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Thursday.

After the meeting, Kejriwal said they discussed several issues and decided to work together for the betterment of the people of Delhi.

"New LG has taken his posting. Our first meeting was just held. He seems positive. We discussed several issues & decided to work together for the betterment of the people of Delhi," the Delhi CM told reporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On May 23, Saxena, the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor after Anil Baijal resigned from the position last week.

Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi at a ceremony at the Raj Niwas on Thursday.

Saxena (64), was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues, Union minister Giriraj Singh, Delhi MPs and MLAs, and top bureaucrats of the city government attended the ceremony.

Saxena is a Kanpur University alumnus with a pilot license.

In March 2021, he was appointed by the Union government as a member of the national committee to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

In November 2020, he was nominated as a member of the Padma Awards selection panel for 2021.

Read Also Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lt Governor of Delhi