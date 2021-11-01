'We're following all COVID-19 protocols', says Manish Sisodia as Delhi schools reopen from today with 50% capacity; see pics

Delhi schools reopened for all classes with 50 per cent capacity from Monday after the COVID-19 pandemic became less severe.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar for inspection. "Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We're following all COVID protocols," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to the Directorate of Education circular, heads of schools should ensure that students attend the school with parental consent only. It is to ensure that no more than 50 per cent of the students to be called to schools.

Time table is to be made as per the capacity/occupancy limit of the classrooms/Labs following COVID appropriate behaviour, said the circular.

As the situation varies from school to school, the school schedule may be staggered to avoid crowding in the classrooms and at the school's main entrance/exit gate. The lunch breaks may also be staggered to avoid crowding. The blended mode of the teaching-learning process (online and offline) should be continued, as per the circular.

COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) should be strictly followed in all schools, according to the circular.

"District Administration should be requested to properly cordon off the area of the vaccination/ration distribution/ testing centres running in schools to prevent intermingling of students with persons visiting these centres.

In case, it is not possible to segregate such centres from the school, the District Authorities may be requested to shift such centres to any other suitable location.

Further, the District Administration may be requested not to deploy teachers in COVID duties as they will be required in teaching-learning activities," the circular said.

Schools in the national capital re-opened for classes IX to XII on September 1 after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:31 AM IST